Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $596.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.