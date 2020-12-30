Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) vs. Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Financial Comparison

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Senseonics alerts:

This table compares Senseonics and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Electro-Sensors -0.29% -0.18% -0.17%

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Senseonics and Electro-Sensors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Electro-Sensors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 10.01 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -1.30 Electro-Sensors $8.26 million 1.69 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Electro-Sensors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senseonics.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electro-Sensors beats Senseonics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. Its speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. The company's temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring sensors. It also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitors; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, the company provides hazard monitoring systems, such as Electro-Sentry, which integrates its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt alignment, and shaft speed; and HazardPRO, a wireless hazard technology monitoring system, as well as HazardPRO software. It serves customers in various industries, including grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.