Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Atlas reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

