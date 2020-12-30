IMV (NYSE:IMV) PT Set at $3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.66.

NYSE:IMV opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IMV by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the third quarter valued at $229,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 72.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

