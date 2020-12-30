Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.