INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS INVO opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.80. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

