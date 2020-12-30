Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Guggenheim began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,875,756 shares of company stock valued at $170,705,965 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

