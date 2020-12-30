Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,192.24

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,192.24 and traded as high as $1,443.50. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at $1,414.50, with a volume of 702,777 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,313.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.24.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,496.51 ($4,568.21). Insiders purchased a total of 471 shares of company stock worth $526,140 over the last ninety days.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

