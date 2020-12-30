Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,269.13

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,269.13 and traded as high as $1,486.00. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,468.00, with a volume of 104,058 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,353.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,269.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

