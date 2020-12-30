Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.95

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.95 and traded as high as $40.76. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 223,831 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

