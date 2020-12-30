Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.95

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.95 and traded as high as $40.76. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 223,831 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.82.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
