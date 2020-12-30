Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.15

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.15 and traded as high as $119.59. Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 207,189 shares trading hands.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 404,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

