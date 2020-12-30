U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $4.90. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 71,613 shares trading hands.

GROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth $2,299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

