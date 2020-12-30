First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $29.52. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 255,909 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 68.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter worth $121,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 511.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

