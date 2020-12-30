Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.31

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.44. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 798,098 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 190,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 181,851 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

