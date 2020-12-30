BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) Shares Up 2%

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.76 ($1.19). 29,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 12,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

