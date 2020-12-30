National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Trading Down 2.6%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $67.19. Approximately 33,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 46,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSE:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

