Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) shares rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 87,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 94,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

About Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

