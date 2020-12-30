Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Trading Down 0.1%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.96. 30,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 106,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAII)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

