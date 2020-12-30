Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 478,111 shares traded.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

