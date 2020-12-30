Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,969,420 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 97.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

