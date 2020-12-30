Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,969,420 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
