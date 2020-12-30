Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.43. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 44,640 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FET. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 351,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.