Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Standex International by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

