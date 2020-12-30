Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $653.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.