Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

