Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $101.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,860.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,414 shares of company stock worth $19,811,993. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $32,060,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

