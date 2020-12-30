Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,147,615 shares of company stock worth $162,274,831. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.