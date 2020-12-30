Comparing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viper Networks and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 5 6 1 2.67

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Networks and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envestnet $900.13 million 4.88 -$16.78 million $1.21 67.35

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Volatility and Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

