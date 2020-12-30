Critical Survey: Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Covista Communications and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 0.39% 12.65% 2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Covista Communications and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 2 14 1 0 1.94

Telefónica has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Covista Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Covista Communications has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covista Communications and Telefónica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.39 $1.28 billion $0.73 5.58

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Summary

Telefónica beats Covista Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

