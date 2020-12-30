Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post sales of $30.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.60 billion and the lowest is $30.44 billion. Anthem posted sales of $27.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $120.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.72 billion to $120.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.85 billion to $131.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $314.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.09. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,984 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Anthem by 241.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.9% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.