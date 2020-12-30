$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $43.01 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $167.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $168.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.01 million to $182.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,339 shares of company stock valued at $103,108. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $329.83 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.