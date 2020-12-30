ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $193.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. CWM LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

