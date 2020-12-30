MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

