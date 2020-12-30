Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Preferred Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.