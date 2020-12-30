NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NS opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

