Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

