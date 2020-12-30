BidaskClub Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.75. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 447,685 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

