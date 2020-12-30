Northland Securities Increases BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $55.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44, a PEG ratio of 437.20 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,255,170. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

