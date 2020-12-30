American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.81 on Monday. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $547.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.