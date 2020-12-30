Financial Analysis: CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Aptinyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Aptinyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CureVac and Aptinyx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aptinyx $3.67 million 58.60 -$57.41 million ($1.71) -1.99

CureVac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptinyx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CureVac and Aptinyx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 1 2 0 2.25 Aptinyx 0 1 8 0 2.89

CureVac currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 31.27%. Aptinyx has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Aptinyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than CureVac.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Aptinyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Aptinyx -2,108.05% -46.43% -44.60%

Summary

Aptinyx beats CureVac on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies. It is also advancing mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial. The company's partnered programs comprise BI1361849, a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trials to elicit antigen-specific immune responses against tumor-associated antigens frequently overexpressed in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Cas9 mRNA constructs for use in gene editing therapeutics; mRNA based novel therapeutic antibodies; prophylactic vaccines to prevent picornaviruses, influenza, malaria, and rotavirus; and programs against SARS-CoV-2, Lassa virus, and yellow fever. It has strategic partnerships with Genmab, Arcturus, Acuitas, CRISPR Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, Tesla Grohmann, and others. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Allergan plc to develop a compound for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

