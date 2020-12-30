Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.25. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $71.66.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

