ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

SSTI stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $442.81 million, a P/E ratio of 175.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

