BidaskClub Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to “Strong-Buy”

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.17 on Monday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,469,265.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,084.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

