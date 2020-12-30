The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

WEN stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 393,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

