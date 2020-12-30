The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.
WEN stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.
In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 393,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
