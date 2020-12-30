Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $341.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.60 million and the lowest is $336.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $318.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. BidaskClub raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

CABO opened at $2,293.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,078.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,878.51. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,296.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

