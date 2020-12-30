Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Shares Up 1.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. 1,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETTYF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

