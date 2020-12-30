Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. 17,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

