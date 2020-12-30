Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 5,380,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 638,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

About Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.