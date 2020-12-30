Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Shares Down 1.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRFRF)

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

