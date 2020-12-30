Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.44.

LRCX opened at $473.22 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.41. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,223,400 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

