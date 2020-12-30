Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $48.75.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

